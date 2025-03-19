Stephanie Green | Hard to Believe

It’s hard to believe that we are trusting Donald Trump with the United States economy. He likes to brag that he had the best-ever economy his first term. He didn’t. His COVID policies nearly ruined our country.

If he is so wealthy, why is he always selling things like Bibles, watches, fragrances, trading cards, shoes, dinners at Mar-a-Lago, his mug shot and who knows what else?

Why is he advertising “Trump Gaza” featuring (an artificial intelligence-generated image of) himself and Benjamin Netanyahu lounging by the pool? Who would want to go there with ghosts of the tens of thousands who have died there?

He has imposed his “beautiful” tariffs and taken them back several times after the stock market reacted badly. He keeps holding the tariffs over the heads of our neighbors as a negotiating tactic. It’s not working.

Then there is (the Department of Government Efficiency) — supposedly cutting government waste, cancelling valuable services, so he can give the wealthy a nice tax break.

Stephanie Green

Saugus