West Ranch varsity, JV sweep LA Kings high school league titles 

News release

The West Ranch Wildcats have swept this season’s championships in the L.A. Kings High School Hockey League, securing both the varsity and junior varsity division championships for the 2024-25 season.

Comprised of student-athletes from high schools throughout Santa Clarita, Castaic, Antelope Valley, and the northern San Fernando Valley, the Wildcats train and play their home games at The Cube in Valencia.

In the Varsity Division Championship game on Feb. 23, West Ranch combined a high-powered offense with solid defense. Led by Danila Vorobets, who was named the Wayne Gretzky MVP award winner, and Mason Mehegan, who won the Rob Blake Defenseman of the Year award, the Wildcats secured a 3-2 overtime victory against the Santa Barbara Royals.

This marks the varsity team’s third championship victory in the past five years, having also won the championship in 2021 and 2023. Varsity coach Dylan Matanzo was named the Darryl Sutter Varsity Coach of the Year.

The junior varsity squad mirrored the success of their varsity counterparts, with a 3-1 championship victory over the Kern County Knights on Feb. 23.

“Coaching this group has been a privilege, and their achievements are a direct result of their hard work and commitment,” Matanzo said in a news release. “Each player has their own unique story of growth, and I am honored to be a small part of their lives. The lessons they’ve learned about hard work and perseverance will stay with them forever.”