Aarika Burden | Standing By the Original Letter

After reading the responses from Tammy Messina (April 1) and Karen Frost (April 2) to my previous letter (March 25), I feel compelled to offer some clarification. While I appreciate Mrs. Messina’s spirited defense of her husband, Joe Messina, I find it telling that family members must jump to defend what should stand on its own merit.

Mrs. Messina lists accomplishments of the William S. Hart Union High School District as if they were solely her husband’s achievements, rather than the collective work of administrators, teachers, and yes, the entire board. These programs and statistics represent district-wide efforts operating under state standards — not the personal victories of individual board members who conveniently take credit during election seasons.

Our education system deserves critical examination — after all, our tax dollars fund it. Not just the taxes of the handful of vocal critics who dominate board meetings, but the taxes of our entire diverse community.

As for Ms. Frost’s letter defending Moms for Liberty: The organization presents itself as simply concerned parents, yet consistently advances divisive talking points without substantive evidence — precisely my original concern.

Their self-described origin story omits their well-documented funding sources and political connections. This isn’t about “everyday moms” — it’s about a coordinated national campaign using parenthood as cover for a specific agenda.

Ms. Frost selectively quotes California legislation to manufacture outrage. Assembly Bill 1266, AB 665 and AB 1955 all include protections for vulnerable students while maintaining parental involvement, or are amendments to education codes. Perhaps the lack of widespread parent complaints about these laws — outside their small circle — suggests most families understand the nuanced balance these measures strike, or see no issues with it at all.

If academic achievement is truly the concern, perhaps these energies would be better directed toward supporting teachers and funding programs rather than divisive culture wars that distract from educational challenges.

I stand by my original assessment: Our children deserve better than education policy driven by manufactured outrage. They deserve advocates who understand educational governance, respect factual accuracy, and genuinely prioritize student outcomes over ideological battles.

Parents absolutely have a right to involvement in education — mandated by law. However, that right doesn’t extend to imposing narrow ideological views on all children or harassing educators under the guise of “parental rights.” True parental involvement means constructive engagement that elevates discourse rather than degrades it.

Aarika Burden

Valencia