Cancer Society invites community to Relay for Life 

News release

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley is calling on community members to rally together for the 27th annual Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley, set for Saturday, May 3, at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a day filled with celebration, remembrance, and action in the fight against cancer, the local Cancer Society chapter said in a news release.

Participants can form or join a team for the event in which at least one team member walks the track at all times during the 12-hour relay. Registration is open at www.SCVRelay.org.

This year, participants can also take part in the Tribute Sign Fundraising Challenge, which runs until Sunday. Participants who raise $250 or more in new donations to their personal fundraising page will receive a personalized tribute sign featuring a loved one’s photo and name, which will be displayed around the relay track. To qualify, participants must be officially registered for the event, and donations must be made directly to their individual page – donations made to a team or to the general event cannot be tracked for this challenge.

“Relay For Life is a chance for our community to come together, support one another, and make a tangible difference in the fight against cancer,” Aimee Whaley, 2025 Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley event co-chair, said in the release. “Every step, every dollar, every participant brings us closer to a future without cancer.”

To sign up or find more information, go to www.SCVRelay.org.