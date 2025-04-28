Holy Cross receives record-breaking $16 million gift for trauma and palliative care 

News release

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center announced the largest gift in its 64-year history − a $16 million donation from the estate of Julian and Gladys Saunders.

The Mission Hills hospital plans to use the donation to build two new state-of-the-art operating rooms, renovate the medical center’s emergency department trauma room and establish its first-ever endowed chairs to support clinical excellence in trauma and palliative care.

“The gift from the Saunders coincides with a remarkable influx of generosity from our community, which is amplifying the impact,” Joanne Reyes, president and chief philanthropy officer of Providence Holy Cross Foundation, said in a news release.

“When Julian and Gladys Saunders made this gift intention years ago, they placed their trust in the future of Providence Holy Cross and the power of philanthropy to shape it. Now that their vision is being realized, we can put their legacy to work in meaningful ways — funding critical upgrades and supporting clinical leadership.”

Dr. David Hanpeter, medical director of trauma services at Providence Holy Cross, will be the inaugural holder of the Julian and Gladys Saunders Endowed Chair in Trauma Care. The Julian and Gladys Saunders Endowed Chair in Palliative Care will be awarded to Dr. Marwa Kilani, the hospital’s medical director of palliative care and Providence Holy Cross Foundation board chair.



“Julian and Gladys Saunders were committed to making a lasting impact through their philanthropy,” Dr. Bernie Klein, Providence Holy Cross chief executive, said in the release. “We are deeply grateful for their forethought in including the hospital in their estate. They understood our caregivers are the heart of Providence Holy Cross. Their belief in our mission ensures our facilities match the excellence of our caregivers.”