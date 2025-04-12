Jim Scott | Entertained by the Opinion Page

I always look forward to each Signal’s opinion page. There are those regular contributors who I feel have thoughtful, insightful contributions and others who I can count on to make me wonder how they can really believe what they write.

First, in today’s (April 9) Signal, we have Gary Horton’s “Full Speed to Port” — which indicates he is always going in circles. Yes, our president is taking some serious, drastic measures in order to protect our country. I don’t know if tariffs are the best long-term solution. But I do know that since he announced the tariffs, we now have over 50% of the world’s nations anxious to immediately sit down and have serious negotiations with us. That has never happened before.

When coupled with the billions of dollars we are no longer giving away around the world, the rules have changed. I am looking forward to see what “fair trade” looks like compared to the “free trade” that has taken advantage of the U.S. As Mr. Horton’s title refers to the “Darkness of the President,” I’ll look forward to the world turning to light as it does every day.

But I was most impressed by the arguments that Jaci Hoffman presented in hoping that “All Voices Are Heard.” She compares the “better” voting practices in California to the “restrictive” practices of voting in Arkansas. However, she ignores some pertinent facts. 1) Does she realize that minority voting in Arkansas participates at a higher rate than California? 2) Overall voter turnout is at higher percentages in Arkansas? 3) Does she know that when Georgia enacted “racist, restrictive” voter registration laws, participation by ALL racial and demographic groups was at the highest participation rates ever?

Lastly, she bemoans the infringement of her ability to vote because of her name change(s). Has she forgotten that a Real ID is required to fly our airlines (eventually)? That same ID to fly will also allow you to register to vote. So I am not impressed by her complaint about hardship.

Thank you, Signal for giving us interesting and entertaining opinions for us to consider!

Jim Scott

Saugus