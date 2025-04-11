John Hills | Objecting to the Subhead

What happened to honest reporting? In the April 8 front-page article about the anti-Trump protests, the subhead stated, “Protesters object to president’s efforts to reduce government waste and fraud.”

Nowhere in the article was anyone quoted as saying they wanted waste and fraud. In fact, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was quoted as saying, “There is broad agreement that we don’t want government waste, that we don’t want corruption, that we want the government to be efficient.”

Instead of publishing propaganda to whip up your right-ring readers, why not use a subhead that actually summarizes the content of the article? And why was this allowed to pass during editing?

John Hills

Stevenson Ranch