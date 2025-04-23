Nancy Fairbanks | A Closer Look at Moms for Liberty

Renée McKellar’s letter (April 8) portrays Moms for Liberty as a threat to public education, accusing the group of extremism and harmful censorship. Her depiction of the organization and its goals oversimplifies a complex issue and dismisses legitimate parental concerns.

First, McKellar’s claim that Moms for Liberty pushes an “anti-government extremist” agenda, as labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center, warrants scrutiny. The SPLC’s designation has been criticized for its broad application to groups with differing ideologies, including mainstream conservative organizations. In 2023, critics like the Center for Immigration Studies argued that SPLC’s “hate group” labels often target entities based on political disagreement rather than objective extremism. Moms for Liberty, founded in 2021 to address parental concerns about COVID-19 school policies, focuses on issues like curriculum transparency and age-appropriate content.

Moms for Liberty’s 2024 financial reports show no ties to violent or militia groups, undermining claims of far-right extremism. Their funding comes largely from grassroots donations and events, with over 120,000 members across 48 states.

Second, McKellar’s assertion that Moms for Liberty’s book bans “deny students access to literature that fosters empathy” misrepresents their efforts. The group doesn’t advocate for outright bans but rather for reviewing materials to ensure they align with age-appropriate standards. For instance, their 2023 toolkit emphasizes parental input in library selections, citing examples like “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, which contains explicit content some parents find unsuitable for young students. A 2022 Pen America report noted that 41% of challenged books contained mature themes, including graphic sexual content, suggesting these concerns aren’t baseless.

Public education should balance diverse perspectives with parental rights to guide what their children encounter, especially in early grades. McKellar’s claim that education must prioritize “growth” over “comfort” ignores the developmental stages where exposure to certain topics may be inappropriate, as supported by child psychology studies like those from the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2021.

McKellar’s accusation that Moms for Liberty seeks to “dismantle public education” by defunding schools lacks evidence. The group advocates for school choice — expanding charter and voucher programs — not defunding public schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported in 2023 that public school funding has risen steadily, with per-pupil spending at $14,347 nationally, despite school choice initiatives. Charter schools, which Moms for Liberty supports, often serve marginalized communities: 52% of charter school students in 2022 were Black or Hispanic, per the Urban Institute. School choice can empower parents, particularly in underperforming districts, without undermining public education’s core.

Finally, McKellar’s call to “support educators” and resist Moms for Liberty glosses over valid criticisms of certain educational practices. A 2023 survey by EdWeek found 65% of parents wanted more say in curricula, reflecting distrust in some districts’ handling of topics like race and gender. Moms for Liberty’s push for transparency, such as requiring schools to publish reading lists, addresses this, fostering collaboration. McKellar’s framing of their actions as “censorship” dismisses parents’ rights to question what’s taught, a principle codified in laws like Florida’s 2022 Parental Rights in Education Act, which 55% of Floridians supported in a 2023 Quinnipiac poll.

Moms for Liberty represents a growing movement of parents seeking a voice in education, not a threat to its existence. McKellar’s letter paints their efforts as extremist while ignoring the nuance of parental concerns and the need for age-appropriate education.

Nancy Fairbanks

Stevenson Ranch