Neil Fitzgerald | California Cost Crisis, Courtesy of Democrats

In their never-ending crusade to paint President Donald Trump and Republicans as “evil,” Democrats have now taken to complaining about the cost of living — an issue they themselves helped create.

Remember the egg hysteria? Prices went up because the Biden administration let over 100 million chickens be culled.

The result? A chicken and egg shortage. Yet somehow, Democrats turned that into another anti-Republican talking point.

Remember, Joe Biden killed all the chickens. The age-old question of what came first, the chicken or the egg, has been answered.

Dead chickens means less eggs.

Then came the outrage over tariffs. Despite stable inflation during Trump’s first term — when tariffs on China were in place — Democrats claimed they’d trigger economic collapse.

Spoiler: It didn’t happen.

But California Democrats outdid themselves last year with a new $20 minimum wage for fast food workers. Guess what happened? Prices are up, and jobs are down. A report from the St. Louis Federal Reserve shows California losing fast food jobs while other states — New York, Colorado, Nevada, Michigan, even New Jersey — are seeing job growth.

The drop in California started the exact month the wage hike kicked in back in January 2024.

Fast food jobs aren’t glamorous, but they’re a vital entry point into the workforce for the unemployed, young people, and parents returning to work. We’re slamming the door on opportunity while driving up the cost of family meals.

A Five Guys meal costs 15% more in California than in Arizona — 14.5% more than in Utah — even though California is fourth in national cattle numbers.

Democrats are robbing families through price hikes and stealing jobs from those who need them most.

And let’s talk about gas prices. Nationwide, prices are dropping. But not in California. A USC study shows California’s high gas prices aren’t because of “greedy oil companies,” but due to layers of state taxes, fees, and environmental regulations.

According to the report’s author, Michael Mische, California has “the most stringent regulatory environment for oil and gas companies in the world.”

That red tape adds up — and you pay for it at the pump.

These added costs hit lower-income families the hardest. They drive older cars, live farther from work, and spend a bigger chunk of their paycheck on transportation.

Meanwhile, Democrats love to talk equity — then pass policies that hurt the very people they claim to champion.

As if that weren’t enough, with another winning policy, communist Democrats in Los Angeles raised the local sales tax to 10.5% on April 1.

Compare that to Phoenix at 8.6% or Salt Lake City at 7.75%.

Sales taxes are regressive. Everyone pays the same rate, but lower-income households spend more of their income on taxed necessities.

Higher-income households? They save more or spend on tax-free services.

So let’s recap: Democrats made your eggs more expensive, your burgers more expensive, your gas more expensive, and your everyday purchases more expensive. They’re shutting out job seekers and hammering working families — all while preaching about how much they care.

Enough is enough.

Republicans are offering real solutions. Nationally, we’re pushing for no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security — relief for hardworking Americans. President Trump is leading efforts with 75 nations on new trade deals that stop the exploitation of American workers and bring jobs home. That’s putting America First.

For all the screaming about Elon Musk, today the Department of Government Efficiency has announced savings worth $350 billion for the 2026 financial year by cracking down on fraud and waste — money that can be returned to the taxpayers.

But we need help here in California. Until we get more Republicans in the Legislature, the Democrats’ tax-and-burn policies will keep hurting working families. It’s time to end this madness.

You can’t claim to support “the little guy” while pricing him out of gas, food and work. You can’t scream about “equity” while pushing policies that punish the poor and reward bureaucrats.

And you can’t keep blaming Republicans when the states suffering the most are the ones run entirely by Democrats.

The American Dream isn’t dead — but in California, Democrats are doing everything they can to bury it.

The way to save California is the same way as to save America. Lower taxes, less government regulation, less waste.

It is time to make California Great Again.

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” regularly appears on Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.