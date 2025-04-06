Places to Start — or End — Your Day 

If you love the beaches of southern California, you probably have caught some amazing sunrises or sunsets. Here are a few places you may want to check out.

Avila Beach

The small coastal beach town of Avila Beach is considered to be located in the most northern part of southern California. It is part of San Luis Obispo County.

It is nestled in a beautiful valley with the ocean on one side and rolling hills on the other.

Zuma Beach

This 18-mile-long beach is considered by LA County as the “ultimate” California beach. There are eight parking lots and food stands are each end of the beach. There are also restaurants, showers, volleyball nets and a bus stop. Zuma is located at 300000 Pacific Coast Highway.

Zuma Beach. ©ADOBE STOCK

Santa Monica Pier

With it’s 3.5 miles of beachline, Santa Monica beach is considered one of the best places to watch the sunset year-round. The pier is lighted after hours and it features Pacific Park, which is the west coast’s only amusement park on a pier.

Santa Monica Pier. ©ADOBE STOCK

Laguna Beach

The sea sculpted a natural arch that is the shape of a ghost. The sunset through this archway makes for an interesting touch to capture the sun setting.

It is located on the south end of Treasure Island and can be reached by hiking down a steep patch from Pearl Street.

Laguna Beach. ©ADOBE STOCK

The Right Camera Settings

“Shooting great sunset photos is all about your camera settings,” says Adobe. And, once you know the basics, its easy. Here are some of Adobe’s tips.

Set your ISO to low since the sun is bright. This will prevent grainy photos. Increase the ISO as the sun moves closer to the horizon.

Use a quick shutter speed to minimize the exposure time. This should help prevent teh sun from burning out your photo.

Shoot with a wide aperature in order to get a maximum depth of field. Set the aperature to a very narrow setting such as f/11 or higher.

Focus manually to keep the photos from coming our blurry. Cameras struggle to focus on a sunset.

Experiment with white balance to see which setting gives you the best photo. The setting depends n the particular sunset. (Adobe)