Rick Hindman | A Man and Other People’s Dogs

The William S. Hart Union High School District is proposing to revise its regulation on animals at school. The revision would prevent district employees from bringing service animals in training to work. This means teachers who are authorized to train service animals will not be allowed to bring them to their classrooms. The proposed change justifies this by explaining, “employees are expected to devote their full time and attention to their job duties during working hours.”

Civil Code 54.2 states that people with a disability and people licensed to train service dogs for individuals with disabilities may take dogs, for the purpose of training them, to any location with full and equal access as other members of the public.

Service dogs whose training includes a classroom setting benefit greatly. The training regimen for service dogs requires that they be exposed to a wide variety of real-world situations so as to build confidence, to increase socialization, and to improve focus.

Having a dog in the classroom will not only provide students with enhanced learning opportunities but will also provide emotional support and reduce student anxiety. But will a service-dog-in-training in the classroom distract a teacher from their duties (teaching students)?

Education Code 233.5(a) states: “Each teacher shall endeavor to impress upon the minds of the pupils the principles of morality, truth, justice, patriotism, and a true comprehension of the rights, duties, and dignity of American citizenship, and the meaning of equality and human dignity, including the promotion of harmonious relations, kindness toward domestic pets and the humane treatment of living creatures, to teach them to avoid idleness, profanity, and falsehood, and to instruct them in manners and morals and the principles of a free government.”

A teacher’s instructional duties include teaching kindness toward and the humane treatment of animals. Teachers who train service animals for the disabled are setting an example to the students on the importance of human dignity and equality by providing a disabled person with a helper and a companion.

I don’t know too many employees in the Hart district who are authorized to train service animals, but I do know one. He does more than teach students the subject material. He builds the confidence of our young men and women and motivates them to win at life. And he brings his service-dogs-in-training into the classroom. Training starts when the dogs are puppies and sometimes puppies require attention. But when (he) picks up a puppy to quiet its whine, the students pay more attention to him – not less.

Bringing the animals into the classroom has many more benefits than disadvantages.

Rick Hindman

Saugus

Editor’s note: A first reading of the proposed policy change occurred at the Hart district’s governing board meeting on March 19. It is expected to be back on a future agenda for a potential board vote. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is April 16 but it is too soon to know whether the item will be on the agenda for that meeting.