Where did the hot water go?  

Question: Good morning, Robert. I have been a fan of yours for many years and I appreciate your free advice given to all your readers. It helps us save on some unnecessary cost on repairs not needed or on those taking advantage of us who are vulnerable.

When I try to take a shower, I continue to receive cold water from my hot water side. I have a one-handle model.

I also would like a couple of referrals, one for a reputable licensed termite inspector, and a roofer. I see no signs of termites that I can tell, or leaks, but my roof is shingled and over 15 years old and I would like try and prevent a problem, if possible, in advance. Thank you.

– Sincerely, Gerrie C.

Answer: Gerrie, good morning and thank you for being a loyal Signal reader. The issue with the shower is that the cartridge has gone bad and is rotating on the stem, and it should be replaced. You’ll need to hire a plumber for this, if you don’t have the ability to replace this cartridge. This will, at times, affect the fixtures throughout the house also, by cross contamination of the hot and cold. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].