Andrew Taban | America at a Crossroads: Beyond Blind Partisanship

Here we are again — another day, another thousand “breaking news” stories about our democracy’s collapse. The constant alarm bells have become white noise for many, but the concerns about our nation’s trajectory deserve serious reflection, not apathy.

When the foundations of democratic governance tremble, we cannot afford complacency.

I write this column not for those unwilling to see past party lines. Despite being a Democrat, I am an American first and foremost. My allegiance is to the health of our republic, not to partisan victory at all costs — something that our local Republican “leaders” have seemed to lack.

The challenges we face transcend political identity, demanding honest assessment, regardless of which party might benefit.

Growing up reading history, I’ve been struck by how clearly today’s America reflects patterns that preceded democratic decline elsewhere. Nations rarely collapse overnight; they erode gradually as citizens surrender critical thinking to blind idolization of leaders or ideologies. History’s lessons are painfully clear: The republic dies when people choose comfortable myths over uncomfortable truths.

Let’s be clear: Propaganda isn’t something America is immune to. Propaganda is essentially advertising designed to convince you of something — often against your own interests. While many Republicans once seemed keen on calling out propaganda elsewhere, a significant portion has now embraced it domestically, dismissing verifiable facts as “fake news” while accepting false narratives that affirm their worldview.

Some will argue, “Democrats are the same or worse!” But consider what happened to President Joe Biden — Democrats moved swiftly to replace him when concerns about his fitness arose. The contrast with the Republican Party’s current unwillingness to question its leadership, regardless of contradictions or controversies, is stark. The willingness to hold one’s own side accountable represents a fundamental difference in approach to governance.

We’re witnessing alarming developments: American citizens facing deportation threats without due process, constitutional principles selectively embraced or abandoned based on political convenience. The same voices that passionately defend the Second Amendment fall silent when other constitutional protections are threatened — or worse, when a president suggests extending term limits beyond constitutional boundaries. This selective constitutionalism reveals that, for many, these founding documents are weapons to wield rather than principles to uphold.

It has evolved into something resembling a cult, where criticism of the leader becomes heresy despite glaring contradictions. A self-proclaimed Christian who behaves counter to those values; a “family man” with documented affairs; a “business genius” with multiple business bankruptcy filings; a president who promised economic revival while presiding over economic instability. The cognitive dissonance required to maintain these contradictory beliefs should trouble anyone committed to truth-based governance.

When confronted with these contradictions, the response has shifted from denial to justification.

The economic argument — once central to the appeal — has morphed into “things must get worse before they get better.” Let’s be honest: For many, it was never about economic policy at all. It was about cultural grievances, identity politics, and the comfort of simple answers to complex problems.

America, we were duped. The real question is whether we have the wisdom and courage to course-correct. Are we the “poorly educated” that Trump professed to love, or are we citizens capable of critical thought and civic responsibility? Our answer will determine whether this great experiment in self-governance endures for future generations.

We need to rediscover our backbone. America was built by people willing to stand for principles beyond self-interest — people who fought for one another despite differences. Today, we struggle to even have conversations across political divides. We’ve retreated to echo chambers that reinforce our existing beliefs while demonizing those who think differently.

Democracy requires more than just voting. It demands ongoing civic engagement, respectful discourse, compromise, and the willingness to hold all leaders accountable — especially those we support. It requires us to value truth over fantasy and to recognize that disagreement isn’t disloyalty. Democracy thrives on principled dissent, not blind obedience.

The path forward isn’t about Democratic or Republican victories. It’s about recommitting to the democratic principles that transcend partisanship: equal justice, constitutional fidelity, and good-faith governance. It’s about rebuilding a shared reality based on verifiable facts rather than convenient narratives.

America stands at a crossroads. We can continue down the path of tribalism and blind loyalty, or we can reclaim our democratic heritage by demanding better — from our leaders, our institutions and ourselves. We can choose the difficult work of citizenship over the easy comfort of partisan certainty.

The choice is ours. Our founders created a republic of laws, not personalities. America’s greatness lies not in unwavering devotion to any individual but in our collective commitment to democratic ideals that stand above party and personality. The stakes couldn’t be higher — history and the world are watching our response.

Andrew Taban is a former legislative staffer. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among several local Democrats.