Canyon Theatre Guild opens a pair of comedies 

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting two comedies now through June: Paul Slade Smith’s “The Angel Next Door” and Joe DiPietro’s “The Last Romance.”

Both plays opened last weekend and are scheduled to run through the weekend of June 28-29.

“The Last Romance” is a heart-warming comedy about the transformative power of love. A crush can make anyone feel young again — even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk — one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love.

Relying on a renewed boyish charm, Ralph attempts to woo the elegant, but distant, Carol. Defying Carol’s reticence — and his lonely sister’s jealousy — Ralph embarks on the trip of a lifetime, and regains a happiness that seemed all but lost.

“The boulevard comedy gets a shot in the arm with Joe DiPietro’s ‘The Last Romance,’” said a review of a past production in Variety. “Remarkably free of cliché … the golden-years love story casts a bewitching spell.”

In “The Angel Next Door,” young Oliver Adams is on the brink of a major success. His novel is set to be published, and famed Broadway playwrights — and married couple — Charlotte and Arthur Sanders have already adapted his book for what is sure to be a huge stage hit.

And who do they have their eye on as the leading lady? Margot Bell, of course, the very person Oliver adores and about whom he has written his novel — though he hasn’t told her yet. When they all converge for a weekend in Newport, Rhode Island, the thin walls of the well-appointed mansion reveal that the angel may not be angelic, and only the power of theater can save the play, Oliver’s novel, and perhaps most importantly, his heart.

“’The Angel Next Door’ is a glittering, effervescent hit romantic comedy,” said a BroadwayWorld review of a past production. “It’s an elegant, sweet-dry glass of champagne, bubbling over with non-stop laughs, merriment, glamor, and high-spirited hijinks. It’s hard to think of more fun you could have at the theater right now, or really, more fun anywhere.”

“The Angel Next Door” is scheduled to run through June 28 and “The Last Romance” is scheduled to run through June 29.

Both plays are not recommended for very young children. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/shows. The theater is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall.