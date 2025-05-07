Gerald Staack | The Omnipotent Power of the Mind

Did you know that: What you think, you become? What you feel, you attract? What you imagine, you create?

Prologue: A man was convicted and given the death penalty for a punishable crime.

Psychologists decided to run an experiment on him: They informed him that he was to die from a bite of a poisonous Cobra snake.

On the day of his execution, he was strapped in place and blindfolded.

An alleged executioner used a needle and pricked one of his fingers.

The convict died within 20 minutes … proving the omnipotent power of the mind.

He imagined death. His mind complied. He died.

One mind experiment worth trying:

Try to think that you are really in heaven as you wake up. Does starting the morning bring excitement? How does the mind make you feel? Move! Do you feel any pain? (There is no pain in heaven). Do you feel enlightened and more confident as you move through life around you? Are you more in tune with neighbors, friends and at work? Do health and physical problems disappear or lessen as you stop thinking about them? Do you notice a new positive aura?

An interesting proposition:

Maybe hell and heaven are actually “both on Earth.” And when those who created hell on Earth die, their spirits carry the burden of their evil deeds with them to live in the afterworld we call heaven on Earth. People who “live on Earth as it is in heaven” do God’s will. They add to creating a more peaceful, moral world.

Corollary: Spiritual beliefs teach us to achieve a moral compass. One can acquire it by visiting and staying in touch with religious institutions or through writings from spiritual masters that help lead one to a higher consciousness. The survival of our world, our planet, depends on it.

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita resident

Wilmington, North Carolina