Jim de Bree | Fulfilling the Oath of Office

On the May 4 edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Kristen Welker interviewed President Donald Trump. During the interview, the conversation turned to the topic of the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and whether his constitutional rights were violated.

President Trump dodged answering the questions, essentially saying that these were legal questions; he is not an attorney, so he defers to his attorney general. His evasive responses prompted Ms. Welker to ask, “Don’t you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as president?”

Trump began his longwinded unresponsive answer by saying, “I don’t know …”

On Jan. 20, he took the following oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

I may suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, but seemingly President Trump either fails to understand the oath of office or he does not understand that upholding the Constitution means preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution.

Jim de Bree

Valencia