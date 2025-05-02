Larry Moore | Graduation Season

As graduation season approaches, there are some things that you can count on.

1. High school graduation speeches will be full of optimism and hope, which I love. These 17- and 18-year-olds should be optimistic and “ready to meet the challenges the world will throw at us.”

2. Ninety-five percent of college graduation speakers will be either liberal or ultra-liberal. Their speeches will be peppered with dire warnings about “the end of democracy,” our country “being run by oligarchs,” and “you will be swept off the street and deported for no crime at all.” I hope your four years at college and thousands of your parents’ hard-earned dollars will make you pause and say loudly, in the words of the great John McEnroe, “YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!” The people these speakers represent don’t care about you and certainly don’t respect you. Otherwise, why would they throw candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett at you for 2028, both of whom are unhinged and poison? If you want to hear a graduation speech that is non-political, humorous, insightful, and full of good advice, dial up McEnroe’s 2023 speech to Stanford’s graduates or Jerry Seinfeld’s 2024 speech to Duke University’s graduates. They are each about 20 minutes and well worth your time.

3. There will be protesters disrupting college graduations. “Free Mahmoud Khalil,” “Free Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” “Death to Israel.” Your grandparents didn’t fly across the country to listen to this insanity. Stand up and boo these people out of the stadium. Make your grandparents proud.

Larry Moore

Valencia