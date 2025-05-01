Maggie Bowman | Good Intentions vs. Results

Santa Clarita is full of good intentions — but that’s not the same as strategy.

Too often, protests here — and across the country — prioritize comfort over disruption. Matching shirts, catchy slogans and a Saturday stroll through approved routes may feel good, but do they create pressure? Do they challenge power?

If a protest doesn’t halt business, confront policy, or cost those in charge something — they’re not afraid of it. And if they’re not afraid of it, they won’t change anything.

Let’s stop mistaking visibility for victory.

A protest that vanishes by Monday morning isn’t a movement.

It’s a parade.

Maggie Bowman

Valencia