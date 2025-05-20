Marilyn Chase | Preserve Old Town Newhall

I cannot imagine such a large building in Downtown Newhall. Loyd Houghton built the courthouse. His daughter Betty Pember, a friend, preserved many places of historical interest. The Kingsbury house at Heritage Junction has many of her items.

Please keep downtown as it is. In the 1950s, when I moved here, there were wood sidewalks. The hotel was a very prominent place. On the Fourth of July, my husband and I danced in it.

Please do not vote to approve this. I am so very sad. The (courthouse) has always been very special to all long-time members like me.

Marilyn Chase

Castaic