Michael Reagan | Democrats Blow $20M Courting Men

Yo, Democrats.We know your party is leaderless, idea-less and shrinking faster than Kamala Harris’ speaking fees. We know Donald Trump already stole one of your core voting blocs, working-class men, and that your young Black and Latino men defected to the MAGA movement in record numbers in the 2024 election.

We know you have a serious problem attracting and keeping real men, and that it threatens the future of your broken party.But are you so desperate – and clueless – that you have to spend $20 million and two years on a project called “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan”?

“SAM” as it’s called, is designed to come up with some good plans and fresh ideas to win back the male voters the Dems have worked so hard to drive away for the past decade or so.

The project was a party secret until the New York Times outed it last week and subjected it to the bipartisan ridicule it deserved.

According to a Rolling Stone article that quoted a pair of the big brains behind it, SAM intends to “‘study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality’ in male-dominated spaces online (such as video games).”

In plain English, that means, “We Democrats have no idea what a real American man is.”

Democrats are in serious trouble. They have not lost millions of young white, Black and brown men by accident. For years they’ve been hating on males, telling them to be more feminine and less masculine, calling them misogynists and even telling biological men they can have babies.

Democrats also have told fathers that their daughters must compete in sports against bigger, stronger biological boys who identify as girls – and share locker rooms with them.

How many men do you know who think those ideas are cool or sensible – or manly? How many men among the millions watching an NFL game or a UFC fight on TV do you think agree?

Democrats are the ones whose definition of a man includes transgender Admiral Rachel Levine and the nonbinary “they/them” Biden appointee who was fired after getting caught stealing expensive women’s luggage at airports.

Democrats can’t understand why Greg Gutfeld has become the king of late-night talk shows. But all they need to do to find out is ask the guys watching Gutfeld every night why they can’t watch nerds like Jimmy Kimmel or Stephen Colbert for five seconds without wanting to shoot a hole in their TV screen. The greatest example of the Democrat Party’s misunderstanding of men was its choice of Gov. Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’ running mate. They chose him because he fit their woke, womanly image of a real man. But guess what? Real men don’t order tampon dispensers put in high school boys’ bathrooms.

Democrat strategists tried to turn the prancing Walz into a real man who was an experienced pheasant shooter, but Walz looked so awkward handling a shotgun that the photo stunt backfired and every real man in America saw through the fake. If the Democrats knew anything about men, they would have stuck Walz in a Ford-150 Raptor like mine and had him driving across the Baja at 50 mph.

The fact that young Black and Latino men are coming to the Republican Party in droves is the result of the Democrats’ demonization and feminization of men.

Young men of every color know Donald Trump isn’t perfect, to say the least. But they also can tell he’s a real American guy, not a fake who drives a Prius to save the planet, could never throw a ball 10 feet or like Walz thinks it’s manly to own a 1979 International Harvester Scout.

In short, the young men flocking to the Republican Party can tell Trump has a real pair. The guys running the Democrat Party, who lost theirs years ago, can save $20 million by calling up Trump and asking him what it feels like.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.