New art exhibition ‘Timeless Expressions’ comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild  

A new art exhibition, “Timeless Expressions,” by Blue Ridge Academy 10th grade student Ezra Turin, is scheduled to come to the Canyon Theatre Guild on May 23 and be on display until June 29.

The art exhibition will feature over 45 art pieces and blends fashion, mood, and identity across a wide span of historical eras.

The collection is inspired by the 1920s, the Gilded Age, modern age and the 1950s, among others, according to Turin in a phone interview.

Turin said that he has always loved creating portraits and that is why he did the collection.

The collection includes oil paintings, sketches and stylized digital prints, Turin said.

Turin said the collection has taken him over three years to create, beginning in 2022.