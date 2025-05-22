Newhallywood Silent Film Festival this weekend 

News release

You can step back in time and experience the magic of early Hollywood at the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, taking place this weekend at the Newhall Family Theatre, 24607 Walnut St., and The Main, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall.

This three-day festival pays tribute to the pioneers of silent cinema, celebrates film preservation and highlights Santa Clarita’s ties to Hollywood’s earliest days.

This year’s festival shines a spotlight on two giants of silent film history, Lon Chaney and Sergei Eisenstein, with special centennial celebration screenings and official induction ceremonies.

On Friday, the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival will kick off with a special Centennial Screening of Buster Keaton’s “Go West” (1925) with musical accompaniment by Ray Lowe, followed by the presentation of two awards: the Marc Wanamaker Film Pioneer Award, honoring early cinema trailblazer Louis Le Prince, and the John Bengtson Hollywood Preservation Award, presented to film preservationist David Packard.

On Saturday, audiences will experience the Lon Chaney induction and centennial screening of “Phantom of the Opera” (1925), featuring a live musical score by Cliff Retallick and a special appearance by Ron Chaney, the great-grandson of Lon Chaney. On Sunday, the festival will honor Sergei Eisenstein with a centennial screening and induction ceremony featuring his masterpiece “Battleship Potemkin” (1925).

The festival will also feature the late-night Silent Screams series at The Main, showcasing horror classics starring Lon Chaney, including “The Unknown” (1927) and “West of Zanzibar” (1928).

Throughout the weekend, audiences will have the chance to hear from film historians and preservation experts, explore Santa Clarita’s silent film heritage and celebrate some of the greatest cinematic achievements of the 20th century.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.