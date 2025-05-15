SCAA to host Kathleen Scoggin artist demo  

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled Monday to host an artist demo featuring Kathleen Scoggin in conjunction with the SCAA’s monthly meeting.

The event, scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, is free and open to the public.

Scoggin, an artist with a background in watercolor, acrylic and mixed media, is known for her organic and textured paintings. She uses a spontaneous approach, letting the medium “do its thing” and then applying design principles to bring it together. She has been in juried shows, won numerous awards as well as being on the boards of the Village Gallery of Art and the Coachella Valley Watercolor Society.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.