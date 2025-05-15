‘Still We Speak,’ sonnets and song for fire relief set for June 4 

News release

Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare are planning to present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s “Sonnets for an Old Century” to raise money for L.A. fire relief.

The event, scheduled 8 p.m. June 4 at The Main in Old Town Newhall, will also include live musical performances of songs celebrating Los Angeles, with a drink and light snacks included with the $25 ticket, according to a news release from the organizers.

All ticket sales/proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, which provides resources to community-based nonprofit agencies in support of families and individuals in Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre directly impacted by the Eaton Fire, the release said.

“Sonnets for an Old Century” is a collection of dramatic monologues from characters in contemporary Los Angeles who answer the challenge to tell their life story in the space of a moment, the length of a sonnet. The play premiered in Los Angeles in January 2000 and had a resurgence across colleges and regional theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was drawn to this play after working on it along with my cohort as an acting student at CalArts in my first year,” Shawnee Badger, artistic director of the nonprofit Dig Deep Theatre, said in the release. “In each monologue, the characters have the emotional stakes of someone who has one final chance to speak their piece about their life, and out of that moment, through these Los Angelenos, Jose Rivera exposes personal and universal truths.”

Tickets ($25 plus $3.52 Eventbrite ticketing fee) available at stillwespeak.eventbrite.com or www.digdeeptheatre.org.

The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.



