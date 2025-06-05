Bryce Jepsen | What Pride Is All About

As an LGBTQ historian and president of the Santa Clarita Valley LGBTQ Center, it’s important that I take the time to explain what Pride is about and why we celebrate every year.

Our community has stood in the face of adversity and come out stronger with each attack. In our pursuit of the truth of ourselves, we are often treated as evil by misinformed groups.

Pride month is a time to celebrate our unending march to a time of freedom, where we can celebrate our right to free expression.

Pride Month commemorates the events where our community had enough of the attacks and we were forced to defend ourselves. Pride reminds us that we can continue to exist because those before us weren’t afraid to take a stand. Along with our forebearers, we continue to take a stand against the unjust hate pointed at our community and continue to celebrate our diversity, our freedom to express ourselves, and the endless pursuit of our truths.

To those who make us out to be evil, we invite you to walk out of your hate and learn about who we truly are.

We are just a community seeking to live as our true, authentic selves, not villains made out to victimize you or your families. You will see that we are a vibrant community that crosses all boundaries of life. A community of everyday people.

To see how the history of the LGBTQ movement began and the groups that dedicated themselves to the fight, you can visit guides.loc.gov/lgbtq-studies/before-stonewall.

Bryce Jepsen

Newhall