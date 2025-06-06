Cher Gilmore | News of Space Brothers

Thank you for the May 31 (Nation/World) article, “What was revealed in newly released UFO reports.” I was glad to see a mainstream newspaper unafraid to publish something discussing the topic of UFOs. I would suggest, if readers wish to learn more than they’re likely to learn from government reports, however, that they might investigate the books by Gerard Aartsen, an educator and lecturer in the Netherlands who has studied the topic for decades, using reports from early contactees and others who have worked with our Space Brothers.

We have a lot to learn from these visitors from other planets about how to live peacefully together, if we were only open to viewpoints other than the ones we’ve been conditioned to believe. One of Aartsen’s latest books, for example, “Priorities for a Planet in Transition: the Space Brothers’ Case for Justice and Freedom,” discusses social structures that we would do well to emulate. Another is “Here to Help: UFOs and the Space Brothers.”

Another author who has actually had personal experiences of our Space Brothers is Benjamin Creme, who published information about them in his book “The Gathering of the Forces of Light: UFOs and their Spiritual Mission.”

There is no question about whether UFOs or Space Brothers exist, regardless of what our government would like us to believe, if we do a little investigation. Even Anita Mitchell, astronaut Edgar Mitchell’s former wife, has come out recently with a new book called “You Don’t Look Like an Astronaut’s Wife!” in which she discusses astronaut Mitchell’s reports about extraterrestrial craft he saw more than once on his space journeys.

Again, thanks for having the courage to publish an article about what many would pooh-pooh as fantasy.

Cher Gilmore

Newhall