John Patrick “JP” Flores | Why Science Funding Matters

Before I became a scientist, I was a kid playing baseball at Central Park, dreaming of playing college baseball. I went to Valencia High and Saugus, balancing science classes with late-night batting practice. I worked my way to playing baseball at Occidental College in Eagle Rock. I’m a proud product of the Santa Clarita Valley — where encouraging teachers, coaches, teammates and a supportive community shaped who I am.

Today, I’m earning my doctorate in bioinformatics and computational biology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I study how genes turn on or off in disease — clues that lead to earlier diagnoses and better treatments for conditions like cancer and rare disorders.

But my path to science didn’t begin in a fancy lab. It started here — in local classrooms, in coffee shops, and with parents who encouraged curiosity and hard work.

I’m writing because proposed reductions to national research budgets in 2025 could significantly cut funding for the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. These agencies fund not just medical breakthroughs, but also education, teacher training, and community programs across the country — including California.

These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet. They’re grants that support STEM in public schools, upgrade local health systems, and create internships, research jobs, and partnerships with places like Cal State Northridge and College of the Canyons. Without this support, essential research may be delayed — or never happen.

Take my work as an example: I study genetic “switches” in disease. It’s research that could help improve diagnostic tools for cancer.

But this research only happens with public investment in science.

I work alongside researchers finding ways to prevent pandemics, improve mental health care and strengthen agriculture. These are shared goals that benefit us all, regardless of political affiliation.

Science is one of our smartest investments. Every dollar spent on research returns more than twice that in economic growth. It’s brought us life-saving innovations like MRIs, GPS and vaccines. It supports jobs, drives discovery, and keeps our nation competitive and secure.

These opportunities matter — especially to first-generation students like me. I wouldn’t be here without the support of federally funded programs like the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program, and mentors who believed in me. I want the same for the next kid learning physics at Saugus or biology at Valencia.

America has long led the world in scientific innovation — not just through talent, but through a commitment to research and education. We should protect that.

We can start by talking with neighbors about why science matters. We can remind our representatives that science funding supports real people, real jobs and real progress. And we can keep encouraging students to stay curious, knowing there’s a future waiting for them in discovery.

Science doesn’t live in a vacuum. It lives in Santa Clarita — in every classroom, every lab, and every dream fueled by possibility. Let’s keep the door open — for them, and for all of us.

John Patrick “JP” Flores

Valencia