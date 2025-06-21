Jonathan Hatami | We Need Real Leadership on Immigration

As a prosecutor, I really have zero ability to affect, change or control immigration policies. That is controlled by Congress, and because we are a sanctuary state, our state Legislature (not a fan) has some control as well.

I try to stay in my lane (I learned that from the Infantry). I promote public safety everywhere I can, prosecute the most heinous child murderers in Los Angeles County, try to be a good dad and husband, support protecting vulnerable and foster children and make sure all children grow up in healthy and safe environments.

I also comment and volunteer my time in order to support our military veterans (I’m a veteran) and law enforcement (my wife is an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department detective), and make sure my two communities, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley, are safe.

My focus is on making sure all of us are safe, especially our children.

That being said, I have had numerous friends on both sides of the political aisle ask me to stand up for their side regarding our current immigration crisis. The first problem we have is – our elected “leaders” in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles and California, for that matter, have no real solutions. We have a lack of leadership.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and Rep. George Whitesides say – no comment. The others don’t really want to work together, and they just blame each other. I would begin by suggesting most of them should actually start doing their job and stop with the social media statements, podcasts, pressers, putting their finger in the wind to see where the winds are blowing, self-promotion to make themselves relevant, or being a political chameleon to just try to get votes for their next election.

I believe the sole blame for the crisis we are in here in Los Angeles has to do with two things: (1) our sanctuary law and (2) fours years of unsafe borders.

Congress and our state Legislature are where to start. Public safety should be the starting point and end goal, NOT votes and power. Maybe look at amending our sanctuary law. We have serious and violent criminals in California, who are here illegally, who are now in our communities instead of serving their time and being deported.

We also have innocent people, children and families, who I believe are here to make a better life for themselves and their families, getting caught up in this mess because they came here illegally.

One of my issues, however, is I just don’t believe anything Gavin Newsom or Karen Bass say. Newsom brought George Gascón here and prevented our innocent children from attending school for two years.

Bass hired a soon to-be-convicted felon as her public safety deputy mayor, was in another country when so many lost their homes to wildfires and never said one word to help victims and their families under Gascón.

They both want votes and power. Newsom saying in his inauguration speech in 2019 that we are a sanctuary for ALL is all I need to know about what he believes in, and it’s not public safety, it’s votes.

That being said, I will never support racial profiling, failure to abide by due process or a lack of caring and empathy for others. I’m a believer and a Christian. So, I believe we are all equal under God. Immigrant, non-immigrant, legally here, illegally here, we are all still humans. And because I believe this is the best country in the world, I clearly understand why people want to come here.

I also get why so many of us are so tired and frustrated with our failed leaders here in Los Angeles and what our city and county have become. I believe in law and order. I will not tolerate assaulting our law enforcement, destroying businesses or property or violent acts that leaders have said are “peaceful” in order to make your point. This applies to elected leaders as well. It is against the law to interfere with law enforcement no matter who you are or think you are.

It’s also dangerous to all.

Again, Whitesides says nothing. Schiavo says nothing. Bass and Newsom blame the president but do nothing to fix our sanctuary law.

Laws must be enforced. But they can be done with empathy and caring and following due process. I also will always be 100% against racial profiling and will always support children being in a safe and healthy environment no matter what their immigration status is.

I’m just one person. But at least I’m not afraid to take a stand on issues. The overwhelming majority of our politicians just put their fingers in the wind and go wherever the wind blows. I don’t.

So, we must amend or repeal our sanctuary law. We must focus law enforcement operations on people here illegally who are serious and violent criminals. We must allow local law enforcement to work with and communicate with the Feds so we can end misinformation, innocent people being caught up in this mess and the chaotic scenes we keep seeing on television.

We must follow due process, be caring and empathetic, never racially profile, and enforce our laws but fairly. Congress needs to find a solution for hard-working immigrants here illegally who are law-abiding and want to just have a better life for their families. We must have secure borders and, most importantly, we really need to vote for better leaders.

Some may agree. Some may not. But this is America. I get to have an opinion. So do you.

Jonathan Hatami is a child abuse prosecutor in the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, and has been a Santa Clarita resident for more than 35 years.