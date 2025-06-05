Jonathan Hatami | With All This Going on in California …

In California:

We have the most expensive gas.

We have the highest taxes.

We can’t get affordable homeowners insurance or sometimes any insurance at all.

We have the most expensive utilities.

We had three of the most radical district attorneys in Chesa Boudin, George Gascón and Pamela Price.

We have an out-of-control state Assembly and Senate that prioritizes violent criminals over the rest of us.

We shut down schools for almost two years.

We have major crime issues.

We have the highest unemployment fraud in the country.

Medi-Cal is out of money.

We are missing billions of taxpayer dollars that were supposed to help the homeless.

We refuse to protect students in our own colleges.

We also refuse to fund Proposition 36 even though 70% of us supported it.

Almost every California politician supported defunding the police and are now lying about that.

But … Gov. Gavin Newsom is rolling out the state-funded high heat map?

Can we just start voting for some normal people?

Just normal, reasonable people.

Jonathan Hatami

Santa Clarita