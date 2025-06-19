Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita Celebrates Freedom, Community and Hart Park at the Fourth of July Parade 

“America is another name for opportunity.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Few traditions bring our community together quite like the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade. It’s more than a celebration of our nation’s independence – it’s a reflection of who we are as a community. A day when neighbors, families, friends, veterans and community leaders gather to honor our country and take pride in what makes Santa Clarita such a special place to call home.

Each year, thousands of residents line the streets of Old Town Newhall to wave their flags, cheer on local organizations and enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s longest-standing traditions – the Fourth of July Parade, now celebrating its 93rd year. From the youngest parade-goers who may be attending for their first time, to those who have made this event a family tradition for decades, the Fourth of July Parade holds a special place in the heart of our community.

This year, we are very proud to announce a theme that celebrates both our national pride and a meaningful local milestone – “Home is Where the Hart is … Welcome Hart Park!”

Last month, the Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court from Los Angeles County to the city. This approval ensures that William S. Hart’s wishes set in his will are honored and legally allows the city to assume stewardship of the park. With nearly 160 acres, this park truly is one of a kind with multiple historic buildings, like the Hart Mansion, as well as trails, open space, bison and a beloved barnyard full of farm animals.

For generations, Hart Park has been a place where families gather, students learn about our local history and visitors enjoy the unique beauty of Santa Clarita. From events like the Cowboy Festival, Silents Under the Stars and the annual Hart of the West Pow Wow, Hart Park has become a home for many in and around our community. This year’s parade theme invites residents to embrace our Western history, explore the outdoors and embrace red, white and blue.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4, beginning at the Newhall Roundabout and traveling north along Main Street. From there, it will continue west on Lyons Avenue, turn onto Orchard Village Road and conclude on Avenida Ignacio, near Newhall Park. We encourage everyone to be part of this special tradition. Whether you’re a local business, nonprofit, youth group, club or proud Santa Clarita resident, this is your moment to showcase your community spirit. To register or to learn more about the parade, please visit SCVParade.com.

For those who prefer to cheer from the sidelines, no registration or tickets are required to watch the parade. Simply grab your lawn chairs, find your favorite spot along the route and enjoy the morning’s festivities.

We also encourage you to stay downtown after the parade and support our local businesses, grab lunch with friends and family or continue the celebration by visiting one of our city pools to cool off from the heat. The Fourth of July is not just about one event – it’s about spending meaningful time with those you care about and honoring the freedom that unites us all.

As a longtime community member who enjoys and works on the parade every year, I encourage our residents to join us in making this year’s celebration one to remember. Let’s come together to celebrate our freedom, our community and now Hart Park! To view more information about the parade, visit SCVParade.com.

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].