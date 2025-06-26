Lois Eisenberg | Celebrating ‘No Kings Day’

“No Kings Day” was a protest that took place on June 14 to protest President Donald Trump’s policies and actions in his second term.

The protest was held across the United States in more than 2,100 cities and towns.

More protests took place in United States territories such as Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

There were also 20 foreign countries, such as Canada, Japan, Mexico, and in Europe that had No Kings Day protests.

To avoid confusion with countries that had monarchic movements, the other countries titled the protest “No Dictator Day” and “No Tyrant Day.”

The protest was to raise voices and be heard to affirm “that power belongs to the people,” and that “democracy is worth defending.”

This No Kings Day protest was the largest single-day protest in the history of the United States.

The No Kings Day protest was also aimed at highlighting an “authoritarian, corrupt, lawless overreach” of Trump and his administration since he entered office in January 2025.

The protest was also aimed at showing the eroding of democratic norms, civil liberties, defying the courts, etc.

On the same day as the No Kings Day protest, Trump had a military parade on his 79th birthday.

The parade was to show the dominance and the strength of the military, which reminded me of early scary and dismal times and places. Someone forgot to tell Trump that strength isn’t staged with a military parade. Strength rises up everywhere else, from people who resist injustice in small towns, on courthouse steps, in small cities to large cities, etc.

The No Kings Day protest showed the world what real democracy looks like, and how to take action and reject authoritarianism.

God bless America and God bless all the protestors who participated in the No Kings Day protest, especially the Santa Clarita protesters who turned out 2,100 strong.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia