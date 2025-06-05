Marsha McLean | Level up your summer reading adventure in Santa Clarita 

“Reading is a basic tool in the living of a good life.” – Joseph Addison

One of the many things I love about our beautiful city of Santa Clarita is how we promote learning at every age. Whether it’s a child opening their first picture book or a lifelong reader starting a new novel, the joy of reading is something we truly celebrate. Nowhere is this more evident than in our outstanding Santa Clarita Public Library and there is no better season to embrace the love of a good book than summertime.

I’m excited to share the details of this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Santa Clarita Public Library. This cherished annual event brings the community together for a season full of imagination, stories and fun for all ages.

From June 9 through July 26, the library will offer a range of engaging activities and events. This year’s theme, “Level Up at Your Library,” blends the excitement of gaming with the love of books. It’s a playful way to encourage reading while also promoting creativity and curiosity. Best of all, participation is completely free.

Our three Library Branches — Old Town Newhall (24500 Main St., 91321), Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy (18601 Soledad Canyon Road, 91351) and Valencia (23743 W. Valencia Blvd., 91355) — will each host a variety of programs designed to inspire and entertain. Whether you’re young or young at heart, there’s something for everyone.

Kids can enjoy exciting events like a Legend of Zelda party, Mario Kart racing, life-size board games and mini golf. These hands-on experiences combine learning with play and help develop critical thinking and literacy skills. Teens can immerse themselves in Dungeons & Dragons-themed activities, where they’ll create characters, build stories and work as a team. These programs offer a creative space to explore storytelling and build community.

Adults, you’re invited, too! Enjoy fun and social activities like trivia nights and lotería — perfect opportunities to relax, learn something new and meet fellow book lovers.

A summer favorite of mine is the Check It OUT-side Storytime series. Every Tuesday, families gather at a different city park for live storytelling under the sun. It’s a simple but powerful way to connect with books, nature and each other. You can view the full schedule at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

In addition to in-person events, participants can join the Summer Reading Challenge using the Beanstack platform. It’s easy to track your reading, log books and earn prizes online. Every minute of reading counts — whether it’s a paperback, audiobook or graphic novel.

To celebrate everyone’s reading success, we’ll host a Summer Reading Finale on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Enjoy games, crafts and fun activities as we wrap up a season of learning and connection.

Also returning this summer is the Lunch at the Library program. From June 9 through July 25, children and teens ages 18 and under can receive free, nutritious lunches Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. Offered in partnership with School Day Café and the USDA Summer Food Service Program, this service ensures no child in our community goes hungry during summer break.

These programs reflect the heart of Santa Clarita — supporting education, equity and a strong sense of community. So, whether you’re 6 or 60, I encourage you to make reading part of your summer. Explore a new book, attend a fun event and let your imagination flow. Let’s “level up” together and make this a summer full of stories, learning and laughter.

For the full schedule of events and more information, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com. Let the reading begin!

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].