MaryElizabeth Olsen | The Hunger Games of Housing

It started with a trash can. Just an empty bin in a public parking spot I moved so I could legally park near my home. What followed was unexpected. What followed was a turf war. Not over noise, but over space. The kind of space that’s rapidly disappearing in new suburban developments like mine in Valencia.

Here, homes start at nearly $800,000 and the curb is a battleground. We live without driveways or porches — just garages that open straight into narrow streets. On trash day, the curb turns into a chessboard or a musical cars of maneuvering. The problem isn’t trash. It’s the illusion of ownership over public space, exacerbated by housing density so high that a sidewalk becomes contested territory.

Statistically, this isn’t accidental. Santa Clarita’s newer developments are being built at densities approaching 32 units per acre, far exceeding traditional suburban planning, which typically allows four to eight single-family homes per acre. The result is rows of tightly packed houses with minimal street frontage, limited parking and no communal buffer. We are packed together like specimens in a suburban Petri dish — engineered for maximum profit, not livability.

In that context, the tension makes a brutal kind of sense.

It’s easy to misread these conflicts as personal, but they’re structural. What may look like a spat between neighbors is often two people — two families, sometimes two single mothers — trying to survive in a system that gives them no breathing room. When you’re boxed in and backed into a corner, it’s hard to see the real enemy. That’s exactly how the system survives.

We clash over curbs while billionaires watch, eating organic popcorn from the sidelines.

Developers design the arena. HOAs enforce the rules. And the rest of us battle for curb space and a scrap of dignity while the root cause — manufactured scarcity — goes unchecked. The more tightly packed we are, the more likely we are to turn inward, to see threat instead of community.

A hand-typed letter appeared on my door after weeks of petty curbside conflicts. Shortly before, someone scrawled a homophobic slur and crude drawing onto my car. My son, who is gay, walks to school past these same homes. It didn’t feel random. It felt targeted. Whether it was connected or not, it was chilling — and deeply clarifying.

This wasn’t just a parking dispute. This was about who gets to belong. Who gets to be comfortable. Who gets to exist without apology.

The white picket fence has become a velvet rope. It separates not just income brackets but entire lived realities. And it reinforces the unspoken rule: You’re welcome — so long as you don’t make anyone uncomfortable. So long as you don’t park too close. So long as you don’t disrupt the aesthetic. But we can’t aesthetic our way out of housing inequity.

Santa Clarita, like so many California suburbs, is being reshaped by developers and real estate investment trusts who maximize square footage while minimizing livability. And we, the residents, are left to deal with the emotional fallout of cramped design, disappearing open space, and unaffordable housing.

What if we redirected our frustration — not toward each other, but toward smarter policy?

We could require minimum curb space per home. We could incentivize developments that include shared greenways, guest parking and walkable infrastructure. We could strengthen renter protections and reform HOA powers to favor community-building over conformity.

We could, quite simply, stop designing neighborhoods like gladiator pits. I refuse to believe that “the good neighborhood” is one where everyone’s angry and no one talks. I refuse to believe the American Dream should come with curbside warfare.

This is the “Hunger Games” of housing.

The developers built the arena. The HOA enforces the rules. The rest of us are forced to clash in engineered scarcity, with no room to exhale. None of us volunteered. We paid heavily for this. We deserve better. It starts by seeing the real problem: not the person parked in front of your house, but the policies and profits that made it feel like an invasion.

In the end, this isn’t about a trash can. It’s about community. About dignity. About space — not just to park, but to live, breathe, and maybe, just maybe, stop fighting each other long enough to fight for something better.

MaryElizabeth Olsen

Valencia