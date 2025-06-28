Michael Reagan | How Low Can the Democrat Party Go?

What were the Democrats in New York thinking?

Eight months after being humiliated by Donald Trump, they’ve chosen a devout socialist to run for mayor of arguably the country’s most important city.

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old leftwing state senator who defeated disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sounds like Fidel lite. But he’s already been branded a “communist lunatic” by President Trump.

Among the many bad ideas Mamdani successfully ran on were promising to open city-owned grocery stores, imposing more rent control and raising taxes on the rich people who haven’t already split for Florida.

The Democrat Party is beyond sad. It hates Trump so blindly it is willing to nominate a mayoral candidate who is to the left of AOC and her fellow regressives.

On a national level, the party’s latest act of self-harm is calling for President Trump to be impeached again.

This time it’s because he didn’t call up Congress and tell them he was going to drop a six-pack of 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs on Iran’s nuclear facilities last weekend.

Everyone – except the Democrats and their PR outlets CNN and MSNBC – knows why Trump kept his plans quiet: Democrats can’t even be trusted to keep top military secrets – especially if they’re Trump’s.

It’s been much worse with Trump, but leaking to the media to do a Republican political harm is a Democrat tradition.

I remember the time a balding young U.S. senator named Joe Biden told my father that if he had our military plan a covert operation he didn’t agree with, he’d leak it to sabotage it. Good thing Trump wasn’t commander in chief on D-Day, I guess.

I recently got home after a vacation in Europe. I was in Spain, southern France and Italy and didn’t see a single anti-American riot or “I hate Trump” sign.

Unlike our homeland’s deranged Democrats, Europe’s leaders and peoples seem to be learning to appreciate Trump’s decisive and bold dealmaking skills.

Maybe they’ve realized America finally has a president again who’s got a pair and is not afraid to stick up for his country’s interests first.

One reason the Cold War lasted 45 years was because Democrats were in charge of foreign policy for so long.

From Carter to Clinton through Obama and Biden, Democrats practiced the Rodney King school of foreign policy – “Can’t we all just get along?”

It took a strong president like my father to come along and end the Cold War – by setting out to win it. Now we’re seeing “peace through strength” and “America First” work again with Trump.

Democrats and never-Trump Republicans can’t stomach Trump’s TV persona or the rough and rude way he does business, even if it stops a bloody war.

But Trump is Trump. He’s not a politician. He’s a hard-nosed son of a gun who had to deal with the corrupt, dirty business and political climate in New York.

And thank God for that tough attitude. It’s what it takes to succeed in Washington and to win at negotiating with world leaders who are often well-armed dictators and thugs who hate us.

We just saw how NATO members reacted to Trump 2.0. After decades of taking advantage of the U.S., they suddenly want to make Trump happy by forking over a fair share of their GDP for their own defense.

“You want 5% of GDP Mr. Trump, you get 5%. OK? We’re gonna call you ‘Daddy.’ Is that enough, Daddy, just 5%?”

Trump is on a hot streak at home and overseas. It’s obvious now that in the long run the best thing that ever happened to him — and our country – was losing in 2020.

His first term in Washington was a steep learning curve for Trump. From 2020 to 2024 the disastrous Biden presidency was a learning curve for the country — except in New York, where Democrats clearly didn’t learn a thing.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. His column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.