Robert Lamoureux | Getting down and dirty on carpet vs. laminate flooring 

Question: Good afternoon, Robert. How many years’ experience do you have in this business? What a wealth of knowledge on many different building topics you have — it’s incredible. Thank you for sharing all of that with people like me, just trying to get by. My question today is, should we go with carpet or laminate flooring, throughout our home, during an upcoming makeover?

We have always had carpet (we are of retirement age, for perspective) and love the cozy feel of it, but our kids are telling us how much more sanitary it is to have laminate instead. What is your feedback? Thank you Robert, we do value your opinion.

— Joseph Z.

Answer: Joseph, hands down, I’d put laminate or some other solid surface flooring in all of the high-traffic areas. If you use a carpet shampooer and look at the water afterward, even the cleanest of people are going to likely be disgusted at what they see is trapped in those fibers.

Having solid surfaces makes it easier to see and clean the dirt on a regular basis, and for the cozy feel of carpet, you can opt for many different styles of area rugs. Today, they have area rugs that, in a way, Velcro to a non-slip base, that can be removed and put into the washing machine. They’re fantastic.

You may want to install carpeting in bedrooms if you can’t be without it there, but the area rugs are fantastic there as well. It all comes down to personal preference, but in my opinion, do away with the carpet in the high-traffic areas, for sure. Never have it in a bathroom — that is a cesspool of bacteria that never gets cleaned properly.

Good luck and enjoy your new flooring.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].