Ron Perry | Ponder a Trillion

Have you ever thought about how much a trillion dollars is? Keep in mind these figures. If you had $1 trillion, you would have to spend $36.5 billion every day, for 75 years to use it all — providing you were getting no interest.

Let’s examine the U.S. debt. As of this writing it is $36,479,980,000,000. That is trillion with a T. It grows by about $1,000 per second. (See www.usdebtclock.org.) That means every man, woman and child in the U.S. (335 million)would have to pay $108,895 in order to pay off our debt. (Plus whatever has been added since I wrote this.)

Now let’s look at the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Relief program. Before he left office he approved a total of $168,500,000,000 and yes, that is billions with a B. That is $502,900 for every man, woman and child in the U.S. Ready to pay your share? Get out your checkbook!

How about California? The population of California in 2023 was 38,970,000, the most populous state in the U.S. We have a total debt of $145,300,000,000.(Billion) That is $3,728.50 for every man, woman and child in California

So what is the point of all this? I just thought you should be aware so you can PAY ATTENTION to what and for whom you vote !

Ron Perry

Canyon Country