Tiffany Fins | Who’s to Blame on Medi-Cal?

Re: CalMatters article, “Elderly and disabled Californians with more than $2,000 could lose Medi-Cal,” June 4.

Elderly and disabled Californians will lose Medi-Cal not because of Gov. Gavin Newsom but because of President Donald Trump’s “One big beautiful bill.” That article is factually inaccurate and misleading.

Tiffany Fins

Valencia

Editor’s note: The June 4 CalMatters article published on our Nation/World page correctly describes Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal, which includes “restoring a $2,000 limit on an individual’s assets — including savings accounts and property other than a home and a car — and $3,000 for couples to qualify for Medi-Cal. Anyone 65 and older or disabled who exceeds that limit would be ineligible.”