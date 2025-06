Excellent picture of the geomembrane at Chiquita Canyon Landfill (May 28). However, the caption misrepresents its purpose. It is not there to contain hazardous waste. The waste is household materials like milk cartons and Popsicle sticks. There would be no problem if it would just sit there.

But it is undergoing a chemical reaction, which emits hazardous gases. That is the problem — not hazardous waste but emissions from them.

Tom Day

Stevenson Ranch