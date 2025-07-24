Carole Lutness | Attention LA County Planning

I object to the Trails at Lyons Canyon project.

I have been very concerned about this proposed development for many years. There is high risk for fire in this area and The Old Road is not designed for heavy traffic. Seniors especially would be at risk. Look at the death and destruction that occurred in such areas as Altadena and the Palisades. Most of the deaths in those fires were seniors who couldn’t get out.

The closest fire station is (several miles) away. I don’t believe there is bus service there.

Not only that, the plan calls for the destruction of 335 protected trees such as our heritage oaks.

Please do not allow this very ill-conceived development to be approved.

Carole Lutness

Valencia