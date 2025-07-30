Diana Shaw | An Outlandish Proposal

Re: Objection to the Trails at Lyons Canyon.

I love Towsley Canyon. I hike there often. Maybe I’m missing something, but it seems crazy to put housing including senior units near Towsley. Not only do we deserve some wild area to enjoy, but also this is a high fire area. It empties onto The Old Road, which is just a two-lane road, and would cause a severe traffic jam in an emergency. Seniors take longer to get out of distressing situations and the nearest fire station is miles away. Approval of this project is irresponsible and outlandish. Please don’t endanger the Santa Clarita Valley with this foolhardy project.

Diana Shaw

Saugus