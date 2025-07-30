Fern Jones | County Should Reject Lyons Canyon

I have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1988 and watched it grow, and continue to grow, exponentially. I have many concerns about the proposed Trails at Lyons Canyon development that will add 510 housing units and a four-story senior housing building near Towsley Canyon.

I am concerned about the safety of residents in a high fire area with no fire station nearby. Have evacuation plans been seriously considered? As a former, long-time volunteer with the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, the organization that manages our canyons, I am well aware of the wildfires that have come roaring through our valley.

In addition, I have read that the project will destroy 335 protected trees. This is truly unacceptable.

Also, such a misguided project will add hundreds if not thousands of car trips on our already congested roads and freeways into and out of the Santa Clarita Valley. I urge the L.A. County Regional Planning Commission to reject this insufficiently thought-through project.

Fern Jones

Valencia