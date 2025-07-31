Lois Eisenberg | A Nightmarish Bill

I was sickened when I saw Donald Trump sign his cruel nightmarish bill, which he calls the “Big Beautiful Bill.” This bill is the farthest thing from being beautiful. Also what was sickening was when the MAGA (crowd) at the signing applauded when they just threw some of their fellow Americans under the bus. How can one applaud this cruel, destructive and nightmarish bill when this bill will curtail health care benefits to millions of people and cut social programs to the people in need? How can people applaud that?

And applaud they did. How insensitive.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 11.8 million people will suffer the consequences of this cruel bill. How can people applaud that? And applaud they did. How insensitive.

By signing this horrible bill Trump proved the Republican Party is the party for billionaires and special interest groups, not for the poor and not for the working class. Trump’s “big betrayal bill” will hurt the health of his voters. And this was applauded by his MAGA group.

Once this bill was passed in Congress those Republicans applauded. This bill is also about pleasing one man who is holding his Congress hostage. By signing this “Big Bad Betrayal Bill” Trump has created a more unequal, more indebted and more dangerous America.

The CBO projects that this bill will increase the federal deficit to nearly $3.3 trillion (over 10 years). This “Big Cruel Bill” will make people sicker, hungrier and less well off, and yet the people at the signing applauded.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia