Marsha McLean | From Fandoms to Festivals at Senses Block Party 

There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing among families and friends.

Every third Thursday of the month through September, from 7 to 10 p.m., our community gathers on Main Street, the heart of Santa Clarita’s premier arts and entertainment district, to enjoy the wildly popular Senses Block Party. This immersive, themed event series is full of live music, dancing, activities, food trucks and an on-street bar.

Already in full swing for the year, Senses has brought fun times with its first four block parties. I would like to share what’s next and unveil the remaining themes!

If you are a fan of alternate universes, dream of faraway lands or want to explore Bavarian festivities, there is still much fun ahead.

Come out this evening and unite with fellow fans for an epic night of fantasy fun as Main Street transforms into a paradise for pop culture lovers during Fandomania, a Senses Block Party that celebrates everything from superheroes and wizards to video games and sci-fi universes. Whether you’re wearing a cape, carrying a wand or sporting your fandom tee, this night is all about embracing what you love.

Guests can pose for photos at the custom comic book cover station, where they’ll be transformed into the stars of their own heroic story. Meanwhile, witches and wizards will craft magical creations at the Harry Potter-themed wand-making station. A Spider-Man Velcro wall offers attendees the chance to suit up and stick to the surface just like the web-slinger himself, while the Star Wars-inspired Stormtrooper activity lets you test your aim against the Empire. For those who feel worthy, the Thor hammer strike challenge will put your strength to the test.

Throughout the evening, you’ll also have the opportunity to have caricature artists draw you as your favorite cartoon character.

On Aug. 21, feel the rhythm and island breeze as the tropics take over Main Street with Caribbean Nights! This immersive celebration of island culture, music and movement will greet you as soon as you arrive with the upbeat rhythm of a live steel drum band, setting the tone for a night filled with warmth and island vibes. Attendees can challenge themselves on the mechanical surfboard ride, testing their balance and surfing skills while friends and family cheer them on. A high-energy limbo contest will encourage block party-goers to show off their flexibility and even win a prize.

Add in tropical-themed food trucks, island drinks and colorful décor, and you’ve got a full-on beach party right in the middle of Old Town Newhall.

To close out the Senses Block Party event series for 2025, come and celebrate Bavarian traditions with festive games and good cheer on Sept. 18 for Oktoberfest! Main Street will be decorated with blue and white banners, along with the sounds of traditional oompah music that will blend with the laughter of friends competing in classic Oktoberfest games. Attendees can show off their endurance during the stein-holding competition, where they can attempt to keep a full stein raised for as long as possible.

Those looking for a quirky challenge can take part in the barrel-rolling race, which never fails to draw a crowd of enthusiastic onlookers. Traditional carnival games will also line Main Street, offering old-fashioned, fun and friendly competition. With hearty food options, lively tunes and the spirit of camaraderie filling the air, Oktoberfest is the perfect way to wrap up the season of celebrations.

Senses Block Parties are an incredible way for families, friends and neighbors to gather, play and experience the magic of Old Town Newhall in creative and unique ways. Whether you’re exploring with your family, meeting friends for a night out or discovering Main Street for the first time, Senses Block Party invites everyone to be a part of the experience. There’s still plenty of time to join in on the fun! With these exciting themes ahead, you won’t want to miss a single one.

So, mark your calendars, bring your sense of adventure and come make Main Street the place to be on a Thursday evening in Santa Clarita!

To learn more about the Senses Block Party event series, visit santaclarita.gov/senses.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].