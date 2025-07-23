Mildred (Millie) Hubert | Is Impeachment an Option?

In July 1993 I bought one of the last condos available at the Vista Condos located on Dockweiler off of Sierra Highway. At the time I was told that Dockweiler was scheduled to be extended through The Master’s University and be connected to Lyons Avenue in order to alleviate traffic on Newhall Avenue.

Years went by. Just below me Deputy Jake Drive off of Valle del Oro was put in and the elementary school was built. Oh, I thought, maybe that will mean that Dockweiler will not be extended. Good, because with an apartment complex across from Vista condos, Dockweiler was filled with parked autos. Some years later, a board was put at the end of Dockweiler announcing a council meeting to discuss the plans for the extension of Dockweiler to Lyons Avenue.

A neighbor was upset because he had two teenage children with cars who parked on Dockweiler. and the extension was to be a four-lane street with no parking. He left when I told him I was informed of this at the time of closing on my unit. Again years later we were told that the extension would go further, past property owned by Laurene Weste. After all those years, why now?

Needless to say I did not vote for her at the last election, and now, with the shenanigans against Denise Lite, I’m glad I didn’t. Can we impeach her?

Mildred (Millie) Hubert

Santa Clarita