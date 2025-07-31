Patsy Ayala | The Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready 

Every school year brings new opportunities for growth, learning and connection. As a long-time resident of Santa Clarita and someone who has worked closely with schools and families throughout my career, I understand how important it is for our students to start the year with confidence. That’s why I want to highlight one of the most valuable resources in our community — our local Santa Clarita Public Library.

The library has something for every student, from preschoolers taking their first steps toward literacy to high schoolers diving into college-level research. It’s more than just books on a shelf — it’s a place where students find support, families access free resources and learning happens anytime, anywhere.

For our youngest readers, the library offers a wide selection of picture books that help build early skills like recognizing letters, counting numbers and learning animal names. With tools like TumbleBooks, kids can enjoy animated stories that turn reading into play, helping them fall in love with books from the very beginning. Families can also join fun and engaging programs throughout the year, such as storytimes, bilingual storytelling and sensory play sessions that help children develop both social and language skills.

As students grow older and their assignments become more challenging, the library remains a reliable source of academic support. HelpNow is a live online tutoring platform that connects students with expert help in subjects like math, science, reading and more — all for free with a library card. This kind of support can be crucial, especially when students need extra assistance outside the classroom. For research-heavy assignments, Explora for Students offers credible, easy-to-use academic articles and reference materials — perfect for book reports, science projects and everything in between.

Students looking for a quiet, dedicated space to study or work on group assignments can also take advantage of the library’s free study rooms, available at the Old Town Newhall and Valencia branches. These rooms accommodate groups of two to six people and can be reserved for up to two hours a day. A library card is required and reservations must be made in person at the front desk. While the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch does not have study rooms, students are always welcome to use open tables and reading areas for quiet work.

Of course, not all learning happens in person. That’s why the library’s digital offerings make such a big difference. Through the library’s eLibrary, students can access eBooks, audiobooks, online encyclopedias, streaming media, research tools and more — anytime, anywhere. Whether your student needs a book for a report or wants to listen to an audiobook on the way to school, all it takes is a library card and an internet connection.

Education has always played a central role in my life. I earned a degree in computer systems management and continued my education through specialized programs in politics and marketing. I’ve dedicated much of my career to serving the public, especially in areas like education, community development and support for families. Whether through my work on the school boards, my involvement in local chambers and civic organizations or my role on the City Council, I’ve always believed in the power of education to change lives.

This school year, I invite every family in Santa Clarita to take advantage of the incredible services and resources available at the Santa Clarita Public Library. Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com, stop by your local branch or log on from home to see all the library has to offer. A library card is more than just a key to books — it’s a gateway to opportunity, confidence and lifelong learning.

Here’s to a school year full of growth, imagination and success. Let’s start strong with support from your local library.

Councilwoman Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].