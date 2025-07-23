Ron Perry | The Bad Guys Win Again

According to an article (July 10), the city’s Community Preservation Division has responded to 40 complaints and conducted 61 inspections related to Tacos Carmelita. A street vendor!

I wrote about this in a letter to the editor on July 9, and this is the very thing I was concerned about.

Staff has issued warnings and citations, none of which have been paid, resulting in more than $13,000 in outstanding fines. None of which has been paid! Why has it taken so long for the city to get these people off the street?

And so it continues. The bad guy wins again. These people should be off the street now!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country