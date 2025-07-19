Seeking a fountain of youth for a fountain 

Question: Good evening, Robert, I hope this finds you well. Thank you for your work — it is invaluable to us. Is there a product that you know of that actually works to repair cracks in a birdbath fountain in our yard?

We’ve recently discovered leaking, but we love the fountain, so would like to fix it but we want to do it once, the right way.

We also would like it to be a camouflaged repair, so hopefully there is something that is the same color option. It is a concrete fountain with hairline cracks in the bowl. It all comes apart and is currently dry, so we are ready to go but didn’t want to choose a product that isn’t a known successful product. Can you please help with this?

— Simon

Answer: Simon, water features can be tricky, but if these are hairline cracks you may be in luck. As far as color goes, you may need to paint the bowl after repair depending on the difference. If this is the case, research your paint product first, and use one that is made for the job.

For the leaks, I’d recommend DAP quick plug hydraulic and anchoring cement. You may have to order it online if you have trouble finding this exact product at any of the big-box stores. It is a fast-acting product that can even be used if there is moisture in the area. Follow the instructions on the container, and for hairline cracks you should be good to go on the same day, not considering paint. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].