Stacy Fortner | Tempting Fate on Lyons Canyon Plan

The Trails at Lyons Canyon project is in a very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. After the horrible conflagrations that occurred in Los Angeles just six months ago, causing the loss of some 15,000 homes and 29 lives, isn’t it time to protect future residents by not placing them in such dangerous situations?

The fires have also caused massive expenses for the county and city (of Los Angeles) and resulted in substantial increases in fire insurance for all Californians as companies try to cover their losses. Why would the county continue to take such risks by approving a project that has already been burned by wind-driven wildfires several times in the last decade?

Stacy Fortner

Valencia