Arthur Saginian | It’s One or the Other

Notwithstanding anything any of our wise and highly enlightened representatives in government said about transgender women in women’s sports (July 9), as in, I don’t care what they think, I will share my own opinion on this matter.

Human beings are born as male or female, the third category of “true hermaphrodite” being too rare to be considered, as in, try to find one. Everything else is in one’s own head and is a matter for the psychiatrist’s couch where it should be, which is where it used to be. Newer versions of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) have removed transgenderism as a diagnosable mental disorder due mainly to political pressure and NOT because we suddenly realized it was wrong. Imagine that, politics affecting science.

I don’t (care) what you “identify” as. You’re either a boy or you’re a girl.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita