Brian Richards | Questions!

I have questions!

Why are Democrats are on the wrong side of so many issues that they shouldn’t be, were common sense invoked? For example, President Donald Trump’s plan to take over the Washington, D.C. police department and deploy National Guard troops to help with crime. It is reported that crime is down in D.C., but even if I believed it and I don’t, why does that matter? Why are people opposed to getting more criminals off the streets no matter what the crime rate is? Is it not common sense to want less crime?

Another failure of common sense is their defense of illegal aliens in this country. Illegal aliens use precious resources like health care, education, housing, and other services that should be available to citizens or those aliens here LEGALLY. What person in their right mind wouldn’t want the 10 million or more people welcomed into this country illegally under the last president to be deported? I know one of the reasons Democrats favor massive illegal immigration is to cheat on the census and congressional reapportionment, but it’s not right according to many Americans, especially those in need.

Another hill the Democrats seem to want to die on is allowing men to play in women’s sports and access women-only spaces. This one really confounds me, especially given how many Democrat women seem to support this insanity. They also seem to support minor children “transitioning” without any regard to future health risks, mental and physical. Children aren’t allowed to drink, smoke, get a tattoo, or even play the lottery but they are somehow expected to have the wisdom to block the production of their sex hormones or have unneeded surgical intervention.

Yet another puzzling position is the support of Hamas. The Democrat Party is full of people who don’t just hate Israel, the only functioning democracy in the Middle East, but support Hamas despite its butchery on Oct. 7. Why are the many Democrats not on the side of Hamas not condemning idiocy?

Recently the outrage du jour is Texas redistricting its congressional seats to gain a several-seat Republican advantage. The the indignation and fury Democrats are displaying on this topic is epic. I have to assume Democrats are either ignorant of their own abuses or they simply don’t care. I won’t bore with dozens of examples like I normally would, but suffice it to say that Democrats have mastered the art of gerrymandering. I think they’re upset that Republicans are no longer going to be the punching bag of Democrat cheaters. Governors of California and New York have countered that they will gerrymander further in those states. Good luck with that, but since they already have done it, it’s really a diminishing return. In fact, our own district was gerrymandered in such a way to cause Mike Garcia, a fine man, to lose the seat to a Democrat. So we’ll call your bluff, California and New York, and raise you Florida, Ohio, Missouri and Indiana! The game isn’t fun if there is only one player, right?

There are more examples, like energy independence, cutting spending, closing the southern border, no-cash bail, and voter ID on which the Democrat Party is on the wrong side. I get you hate Donald Trump and anything he does, but it seems you haven’t figured out that opposing common sense is why you have no federal power, not to mention the utter dearth of your own ideas to help the country.

I would normally encourage Democrats to keep (going), but in truth I want a strong Democrat Party. Two strong parties are good for this nation, but not if one of them continuously embraces insanity. It seems that democracy — we’re not a democracy — is only under threat when Democrats aren’t getting their way no matter how harebrained the topic is.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch